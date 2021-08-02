7 recent cancer study findings

Recent oncology studies have focused on the effect of misinformation in cancer treatment articles on social media, the benefits of smoking cessation after a lung cancer diagnosis and more.

Here are seven oncology-related studies Becker's has covered since July 7, starting with the most recent:

1. Lung cancer patients who quit smoking after diagnosis lived nearly 22 months longer on average than patients who continued smoking, according to research published July 27 in Annals of Internal Medicine.

2. Oncologists experienced significant occupational and personal consequences as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a qualitative interview-based study recently published in JCO Oncology Practice.

3, Findings from a recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology showed actionable breast cancer risk genes were present in 3.2 percent of women, and that more than 2.5 percent of women with estrogen receptor-negative breast cancer had high-risk mutations despite age. The findings suggest all women with breast cancer be offered hereditary genetic testing.

4. More than one-third of commonly read cancer treatment articles on social media contain misinformation that could potentially harm patients' treatment quality and chances of survival, according to research published July 22 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute

5. Obesity is typically linked to a higher death risk for most cancers, but it may lengthen survival among some patients with advanced prostate cancer, according to research recently presented at the European Association of Urology congress.

6. Transvaginal ultrasound, or TVUS, a screening tool for endometrial cancer, often misses cases among Black women, according to research published July 15 in JAMA Oncology.

7. Overall U.S. cancer death rates declined for men and women from all racial and ethinc groups between 2014-18, according to the latest Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer published July 8.





