5 recent cancer center firsts 

Here are five recent cancer center firsts Becker's has covered since March 21:

1. Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health and the Focused Ultrasound Foundation have launched the world's first cancer center focused on enhancing the effectiveness of immunotherapy treatment by combining it with focused ultrasound.

2. Atlanta-based Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University opened the first immediate cancer care center in Georgia on April 18, it said in an email to Becker's.

3. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System and Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare on April 12 said they have received approval to build the state's first proton beam therapy center.

4. Houston Methodist Willowbrook became the first hospital in the area to perform a transurethral ultrasound ablation, an advanced treatment for prostate cancer, the Houston Chronicle reported April 8.

5. Richmond, Va.-based VCU Massey Cancer Center became the first cancer center in the state to offer a novel MRI-guided radiation therapy for its patients, Augusta Free Press reported March 20.







