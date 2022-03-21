Massey Cancer Center 1st in Virginia to offer MRI-guided therapy

Richmond, Va.-based VCU Massey Cancer Center recently became the first cancer center in the state to offer a novel MRI-guided radiation therapy for its patients, Augusta Free Press reported March 20.

The approach, which uses an MRI-guided linear accelerator, gives oncologists "anatomical and immediate" views of tumors through the provided images. Massey is the only location along the Atlantic coast between Pennsylvania and Florida to offer this type of therapy, according to Augusta Free Press.

"This new and unique technology is a very exciting and innovative radiation treatment approach that suggests the potential for higher cure rates with less toxicity," said Douglas Arthur, MD, chair of radiation oncology and associate director for clinical affairs at Massey. "Offering this for our patients sets Massey apart from other cancer centers in the state and the region."