5 recent cancer center constructions, expansions

Here are five hospitals and health systems that have opened new cancer facilities or shared plans to open new centers since April 12:

1. Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center plans to expand its services to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City, N.J..

2. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System and Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare on April 12 said they have received approval to build the state's first proton beam therapy center.

3. The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit recently opened the Karmanos Cancer Institute at the Toledo Clinic Cancer Center in Maumee, Ohio, it said in an April 12 email to Becker's.

4. Ochsner Cancer Center in Baton Rouge, La., is planning on continuing its $10 million expansion.

5. Atlanta-based Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University opened the first immediate cancer care center in Georgia April 18.





