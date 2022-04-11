Hackensack Meridian cancer center expands to Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center is expanding its services to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City, N.J., it said in an email to Becker's April 11.

The new location will expand cancer care to patients in southern and central parts of the state, as well Philadelphia and Delaware. It will also be one of the few sites offering CAR-T cell therapy in lymphoma, leukemia and myeloma, according to the news release.

"Given the rapid acceleration in cancer, this could not be a better time to bring the benefit of innovation closer to patients' homes," said Andre Goy, MD, physician-in-chief in oncology and chair of John Theurer Cancer Center. "Having our experts rotate at JSUMC in the Hope Tower, will bring expertise, access to trials or cell therapy, when needed across our communities in Southern New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware."