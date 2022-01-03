5 oncologists on the move

These five oncologists joined new practices or received new appointments over the last few months. 

  • Dennis Kraus, MD, and Jeffrey Albert, MD, joined Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health. Dr. Kraus was named executive medical director of oncology and Dr. Albert was named enterprise medical director of radiation oncology and integrated cancer care.

  • Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center named Jonathan Riess, MD, the new medical director of its thoracic oncology program.

  • Stephen Schleicher, MD, has been appointed chief medical officer for Nashville-based ​​Tennessee Oncology, effective Jan. 1. Natalie Dickson, MD, president and former CMO, will remain president of the company while taking on the newly created role of chief strategy officer. 

