5 oncologists on the move

These five oncologists joined new practices or received new appointments over the last few months.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add an oncologist move to this list, please email gmasson@beckershealthcare.com.
- Dennis Kraus, MD, and Jeffrey Albert, MD, joined Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health. Dr. Kraus was named executive medical director of oncology and Dr. Albert was named enterprise medical director of radiation oncology and integrated cancer care.
- Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center named Jonathan Riess, MD, the new medical director of its thoracic oncology program.
- Stephen Schleicher, MD, has been appointed chief medical officer for Nashville-based Tennessee Oncology, effective Jan. 1. Natalie Dickson, MD, president and former CMO, will remain president of the company while taking on the newly created role of chief strategy officer.