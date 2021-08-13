4 recent cancer care partnerships

Here are four recent cancer-focused partnerships formed since July 15.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add a partnership to this list, please email ecarbajal@beckershealthcare.com

1. The National Cancer Institute has awarded $4 million to Mount Sinai, MD Anderson Cancer Center and the University of Texas Health Science Center to study the effectiveness of anal cancer screening interventions among women with a previous HPV infection diagnosis.

2. In partnership with Canon Medical Systems USA and Johnson & Johnson, Morgantown W.Va.-based WVU Cancer Institute will provide fully mobile lung cancer screening to residents in rural regions of the state.

3. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health has teamed up with Sema4, a genomics company spun out of Mount Sinai Health System, on a precision medicine initiative to improve cancer treatments.

4. Researchers from Google Health, Naval Medical Center San Diego and The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine have developed an artificial intelligence model to predict breast cancer status and better understand tumors for treatment.