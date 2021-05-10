4 recent cancer care partnerships

Here are four recent cancer care-related partnerships and affiliations formed since April 15.

1. Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Regional Health System is partnering with Sarah Cannon, HCA Healthcare's cancer institute, to expand the region's access to advanced cancer care, according to an April 15 announcement.

2. After hinting at a potential affiliation in March, Helena, Mont.-based St. Peter's Health and the University of Utah's Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City confirmed the partnership April 21.

3. Researchers from Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Hollings Cancer Center; UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center in Birmingham, Ala.; and Emory University's Winship Cancer Institute in Atlanta, will work to develop a program that advances veterans' access to lung cancer clinical trials in the Southeast.



4. Several organizations, including UAB's O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center in Birmingham, Ala., are leading a national pilot program aimed at reducing racial and ethnic disparities in cancer care.

