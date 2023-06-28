4 radiation oncology resident stats: NRMP

A total of 65.3 percent of radiation oncology residents in 2022 and 2023 were first-generation medical school graduates, according to data from the National Resident Matching Program.

The NRMP published its first demographic characteristic of applicants in the main residency match from 2022 and 2023. The report generates demographic profiles for applicants in 41 medical specialties and includes information such as sex, sexual orientation, race, socioeconomic background and more. More than 70,900 applicants from the 2022 and 2023 cycles consented to provide data for the research.

Here are four stats about radiation oncology residents to know: