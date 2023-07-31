11 best cancer centers as employers for women: Forbes

Eleven major cancer centers, or health systems with notable ones, have made Forbes' 2023 list of best places to work in the U.S. for women.
In total, 35 hospitals or health systems landed on the list this year, accounting for more than 8 percent of the best employers for women.
The 11 oncology specific centers or health networks that made this year's rankings include:
- UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.)
- MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)
- Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)
- UCLA Health (Los Angeles, Calif.)
- Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa, Fla.)
- Cleveland Clinic
- UNC Health Care (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
- University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.)
- MUSC Health (Charleston, S.C.)