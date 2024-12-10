10 health systems chosen for Alzheimer's fellowship

Ten health systems across the U.S. have been selected to participate in a new care initiative aimed at increasing early detection of Alzheimer's disease.

The U.S. Early Detection Fellowship Program was established by the Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative, an international nonprofit organization that works with a variety of stakeholders to cure the disease, according to a Dec. 10 news release from the organization.



Through the fellowship program, health systems will receive funding to support the implementation of early detection programs. The sites will also receive coaching and technical assistance from Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative experts and attend monthly virtual meetings to share insights and solve care barriers, the release said.



The 10 systems chosen for the fellowship program are:

CommonSpirit Health (Chicago)



Emory University/Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)



Family Health Centers of Southern Indiana (Jeffersonville)



Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston)



NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull (New York City)



Penn Medicine University of Pennsylvania Health System (Philadelphia)



SCAN Health Plan (Long Beach, Calif.)



UMass Memorial Health-Harrington Hospital (Southbridge, Mass.)



University of Texas Southwestern/Parkland Health & Hospital System (Dallas)



Virtua Health and Rowan-Virtua School of Osteopathic Medicine (Stratford, N.J.)

The Alliance to Improve Dementia Care from the Santa Monica, Calif.-based Milken Institute Future of Aging is a strategic partner of the program.