Wisconsin nursing assistant training program pays participants

Wasau, Wis.-based Aspirus health system is funding an accelerated certified nursing assistant training program in partnership with local Northcentral Technical College.

Program participants will have their tuition, books and scrubs paid for. Aspirus is also providing a stipend for time spent in class and guaranteed job placement. The five-week program is limited to 10 individuals per session and is enrolling monthly.

For more program information, click here.

More articles on nursing:

Emergency Nurses Association names 50th president

Massachusetts 23rd state to grant nurse practitioners full practice authority

Nursing students return to COVID-19 frontlines in Maryland

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.