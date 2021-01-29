Virginia university launches doctor of nursing program

Staunton, Va.-based Mary Baldwin University will begin offering a doctorate of nursing practice degree program through its Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences in August.

The program will allow students to specialize either as a family nurse practitioner or an adult gerontology acute care nurse practitioner.

Through a hybrid format, the program combines online study with several campus visits per year for intensive clinical instruction. The university will also help students secure clinical placements. The DNP program is currently accepting applications for its first run in August.

