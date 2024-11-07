UConn nursing program gets $50M gift

Mansfield-based University of Connecticut School of Nursing received $50 million — the largest gift in the school's history — from an alumna.

Elisabeth DeLuca, a nurse who graduated from UConn's nursing program in 1969 and former wife of Subway's founder, announced the donation during the school's groundbreaking, according to an Oct. 30 news release from the university. Her gift will support various aspects of the school, with $20 million allocated for construction costs, $5 million for equipment, and the remaining funds directed toward student scholarships and program support.

The new 90,000-square-foot building will include lecture halls, classrooms, simulation labs, a human behavioral research lab, a wet lab, a student academic center, and office and support spaces. Construction is set to begin in November and is expected to be completed by fall 2026, the release said.