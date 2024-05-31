Nurses' most common telehealth uses

Fifty-seven percent of nurses reported using telehealth in 2022, up from 50% in 2018, according to the most recent federal data available.

The finding comes from the National Sample Survey of Registered Nurses, an annual poll conducted by the Health Resources and Services Administration and U.S. Census Bureau. The latest version of the survey, released in March, includes responses from 49,234 registered nurses polled in 2022 and early 2023. HRSA also operates an interactive data dashboard that compares 2018 and 2022 survey responses in key areas, including nurse employment, work environment and job satisfaction.

Below are the most common telehealth uses reported by registered nurses in 2022. As nurses may use more than one platform, percentages do not add up to 100%.

Telephone calls without video— 69%

Live video-conferencing — 67%

Text messages or live chat — 28%

Remote patient monitoring — 15%

Mobile-health related care/Public health info via mobile — 7%

Asynchronous video-conferencing — 3%

Other — 2%

Compared to figures from 2018, the data indicates that a greater number of nurses are now utilizing telehealth in a wider variety of ways. This increase comes as more health systems adopt virtual care to improve clinical efficiency and reduce nurse burnout and turnover.