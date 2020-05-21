84% of nurses haven't been tested for COVID-19 & 5 other survey findings

Only a small portion of nurses nationwide have been tested for COVID-19, according to a survey from National Nurses United.

The union polled nearly 23,000 unionized and nonunionized nurses in all 50 states and four U.S. territories between April 15 and May 10.

Six survey findings:

1. About 84 percent of respondents had not been tested for COVID-19.

2. Of those who underwent testing, more than 500 reported positive test results.

3. A majority (87 percent) said they've reused a disposable respirator or mask while treating COVID-19 patients.

4. Seventy-two percent of nurses reported having exposed skin or clothing when caring for COVID-19 patients, which increases their infection risk.

5. About 27 percent of respondents said they've cared for COVID-19 patients without wearing appropriate personal protective equipment and worked again within two weeks of that exposure.

6. One-third of nurses said their employer requires them to use sick leave, vacation days or paid time off if they contract COVID-19 or need to self-quarantine.



To view the full survey, click here.

