82% of patients support allowing nurse practitioners to practice at the top of their license: 3 poll findings

A poll from Morning Consult conducted on behalf of CVS Health found 82 percent of consumer respondents support allowing nurse practitioners to practice to the full extent of their education and training, including through telehealth.

"The results of this survey come as no surprise, given the high quality of care NPs deliver — in person and via telehealth — and the high degree of trust patients place in NPs," April Kapu, DNP, APRN, president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, said in a July 6 statement.

Twenty-six states and Washington, D.C., grant full practice authority for nurse practitioners as soon as they earn their licenses to date.

The poll also found:

Seventy-nine percent of healthcare practitioner respondents — which included physicians, NPs, physician assistants, nurses and therapists — said they strongly support or somewhat support allowing NPs to practice at the top of their license.

Seventy-eight percent of healthcare practitioners agree that retaining the option to provide virtual care from a convenient location would "significantly reduce the challenges of stress, burnout or fatigue" facing providers.

The poll was conducted in February. It involved a national sample of 320 healthcare practitioners and 2,210 consumer adults. The findings were published in April.