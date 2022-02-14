6 Nevada hospitals with top nurse-patient communication scores

The following Nevada hospitals received the highest marks for nurse communication via the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.

At least 78 percent of patients at these hospitals responded that "Nurses always communicated well."

The figures are from the CMS Hospital Compare website and represent data released Jan. 26 based on data from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021 — three quarters rather than the customary four.

Users should interpret the data with caution since it's based on "fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients and fewer hospitals than normal," according to CMS.

Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.

99th Medical Group (Nellis Air Force Base)

Banner Churchill Community Hospital (Fallon)

Carson Valley Medical Center (Gardnerville)

Northern Nevada Medical Center (Sparks

VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System (Reno)

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (North Las Vegas)