5 fast facts about the US nurse practitioner workforce

Nurse practitioners are a key part of the healthcare provider workforce, diagnosing and treating patients either independently or as part of a team.

Below are five fast facts about the U.S. nurse practitioner workforce. Information was taken from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and represents national data as of May 2020.

1. There are 211,280 nurse practitioners in the U.S.

2. The mean annual wage for nurse practitioners is $114,510.

3. States with the highest number of employed nurse practitioners:

California: 15,100

New York: 14,850

Texas: 14,680

Florida: 13,010

Ohio: 9,430

4. States with the highest concentration of jobs, employment per thousand jobs

Mississippi: 3.38

Tennessee: 2.86

Alaska: 2.6

Kentucky: 2.38

Maine: 2.36

5. Top-paying states for nurse practitioners: