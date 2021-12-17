44 systems, colleges that launched nursing programs in 2021

As nursing shortages affected health systems nationwide, colleges and universities launched innovative nursing programs and partnerships to address the persistent issue throughout 2021.

Here are 44 systems and colleges that launched nursing programs in 2021:

1. Durant, Okla.-based Southeastern Oklahoma State University announced Dec. 17 a partnership with Murray State College in Tishomingo, Okla., to establish a nursing program.

2. The University of Illinois Chicago and City Colleges of Chicago announced Dec. 17 the creation of a dual admissions pathway for nursing students.

3. Beal University in Bangor, Maine, announced Dec. 1 the expansion of its nursing program to another campus to allow for more graduates beginning in January.

4. Bryan College in Dayton, Tenn., announced the opening of the Ward School of Nursing on Nov. 30.

5. Amarillo, Texas-based Northwest Texas Healthcare System announced a partnership Nov. 29 with West Texas A&M University to offer employees interested in developing their BSN through an online associate to bachelor degree program.

6. The University of Washington School of Nursing announced Nov. 29 a new state-funded program set to begin in January partnering with local long-term care facilities.

7. University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif., launched a nursing program Nov. 18 open to those without healthcare backgrounds or bachelor's degrees in any subject.

8. Chaminade University in Honolulu announced an accelerated nursing program set to begin Jan. 10.

9. The University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul, Minn., announced Nov. 22 the launch of a nursing school focused on health equity.

10. McMinnville, Ore.-based Linfield University announced Nov. 18 the condensing of its accelerated Bachelor's of Science in Nursing program to 12 months. It also established an accelerated master's degree program.

11. Doña Ana Community College in Las Cruces, N.M., announced Nov. 18 its nursing program will accept students from the recently closed Vista College.

12. East Mississippi Community College in Scooba announced Nov. 17 the return of its licensed practical nursing program after 19 years.

13. Galen College of Nursing, which is part of the HCA Healthcare network, plans to open a new nursing school in Richmond, Va., the organizations said Nov. 16.

14. Maryville University and Pearson announced Nov. 12 the renewal of their longstanding partnership to offer a suite of online nursing degrees.

15. The University of Jamestown (N.D.) and Dakota College at Bottineau (N.D.) announced a partnership Nov. 12 that allows students to earn their associate's degree at Dakota College and transfer to University of Jamestown's bachelor of science nursing program.

16. University of Texas at El Paso announced Nov. 11 the only neonatal concentration and postgraduate certificate for nurse practitioners in West Texas and New Mexico starting in spring 2022.

17. Vermont Technical College announced Nov. 10 it will expand its nursing program on the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon campus.

18. Jackson College announced an Applied Science in Nursing – Registered Nurse program on Nov. 1.

19. Indian River State College in Port St. Lucie, Fla., announced Nov. 3 it will double the size of its nursing program.

20. Nashville-based Fisk University and Galen College of Nursing announced Nov. 3 a new pathway in nursing for Fisk students.

21. Wayne State College and the University of Nebraska Medical Center announced Nov. 1 a partnership to create an early admission pathway for students interested in nursing.

22. Alaska Pacific University in Bethel, Alaska, announced the state's only practical nursing certificate program on Oct. 29.

23. Mount Carmel Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, announced Oct. 28 a new psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner program.

24. University of Southern Florida College of Nursing and Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial announced a partnership Oct. 27 to create the "Excellence in Nursing During COVID-19 and Beyond" program, meant to improve the working environment for nurses facing burnout.

25. Texas A&M University's College of Nursing in Bryan, Texas, introduced the college’s first doctoral program, a doctor of nursing practice degree, on Oct. 27.

26. Ballad Health announced Oct. 25 a $10 million commitment to creating the Appalachian Highlands Center for Nursing Advancement at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tenn.

27. Piedmont Virginia Community College in Charlottesville, Va., is set to expand its associate degree in nursing program beginning in spring 2022.

28. Bellarmine will offer a one-year accelerated nursing program beginning in January, WDRB reported Oct. 21.

29. The University of Oklahoma announced Oct. 20 an expansion of its nursing program through a partnership with hospitals in Norman, Okla., and Ducan, Okla.

30. Glenville State College announced a scholarship program with Mon Health on Oct. 20 for its nursing program, according to WVNews.

31. A partnership between Collin College (McKinney, Texas) and Tarrant County College (Fort Worth, Texas) announced Oct. 18 streamlines the process for registered nurses pursuing bachelor of science degrees in nursing to transfer community college credits to Collin College.

32. Chamberlain University announced a partnership with Emory Healthcare Oct. 21 encouraging registered nurses to continue their education through bachelor degrees.

33. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is expanding its traditional bachelor of science in nursing program to its Amarillo campus, KFDA reported Oct. 20.

34. Rasmussen University announced Oct. 5 an accelerated nursing program with a hybrid schedule for students enrolling at North Dakota and Wisconsin campuses.

35. University of Louisville (Ky.) began accepting applications in October for the school's relaunched accelerated nursing program that has the capacity to graduate 40 to 50 nurses in 15 months, reported NBC affiliate WAVE Sept. 1.

36. University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (Little Rock) announced a 15-month BSN program starting in May 2022, according to CBS affiliate KTHV Aug. 31.

37. Carroll College in Helena, Mont., launched its first semester of an accelerated nursing program Aug. 18, according to the Independent Record.

38. Marian University in Oklahoma City, Okla., announced the launch of a program designed to put nurses on the front lines of care in 16 months, reported News 9 Now Aug. 3.

39. Arizona State University at Lake Havasu City began offering a 12-month program with hopes of bringing more healthcare professionals to rural counties, The State Press reported May 19.

40. Nightingale College in Salt Lake City opened a practical nursing diploma program in May.

41. Northeast Alabama Community College in Rainsville and the University of Alabama in Huntsville partnered April 7 to offer a dual nursing degree program in fall 2022. The program will allow students to earn both an associate and baccalaureate degree in nursing.

42. Emory & Henry College launched a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at its health sciences graduate school in Marion, Va., reported the Smyth County News & Messenger April 5.

43. Bowling Green (Ohio) State University announced March 17 they would begin offering a four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in fall 2021.

44. Louisiana State University Health Shreveport launched a doctor of nursing practice nurse anesthesia program March 8 in partnership with its sister institution LSU Health New Orleans.