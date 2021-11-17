HCA to open nursing school in Virginia

Galen College of Nursing, which is part of the HCA Healthcare network, will open a new nursing school in Richmond, Va., the organizations said Nov. 16.

This is the fourth new campus opening since Louisville, Ky.-based Galen College of Nursing joined Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA in 2020. The other new locations are in Nashville, Miami and Austin, Texas.

The new 35,000-square-foot campus in Virginia will solely focus on nursing education and will house patient simulation labs and classrooms designed for practice-based learning.

The Richmond campus will offer an associate's degree in nursing program. Galen also offers online RN to BSN and MSN programs.

"We are thrilled to bring our 30 years of experience exclusively educating nurses to the community and look forward to providing new opportunities to those called to nursing in the Richmond area," said Mark Vogt, Galen's CEO.

"We are excited to work with Galen to recruit future nursing graduates who will expand and enhance our community's workforce," Jan Gannon, HCA Healthcare Capital division chief nurse executive said.