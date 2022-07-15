4 nurses making headlines on and off the job

Here are four nurses who have made headlines for their leadership efforts on and off the job since July 7:

Michigan nurse Jacob Moran, RN, made it to the top 20 of "American Idol" during the latest season that ended in May, nurse.org reported July 11. After earning his nursing degree, he began his career as a medical-oncology floor nurse and has since moved to rheumatology infusion clinic.

The Novick Cardiac Alliance selected Sara Elizabeth Curry, RN, a nurse with more than 30 years of experience, to travel to Ukraine in June to treat pediatric heart surgery patients. Ms. Curry is a nurse at Augusta (Ga.) University Health, WRDW reported July 11.

Sandra Lindsay, RN, a nurse who made history as the first American vaccinated against COVID-19, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom July 7.

May Parsons, a U.K. nurse, was among recipients of the George Cross Award in recognition for delivering the world's first COVID-19 vaccine. Queen Elizabeth II presented the award to Ms. Parsons and other National Health Service leaders at Windsor Castle July 12, BBC News reports.