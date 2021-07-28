37 states where nurses can earn a multistate license

Thirty-seven states have joined the Nurse Licensure Compact, which allows registered nurses and licensed practical/vocational nurses to practice in person or via telehealth in all participating states under one multistate license.
The compact aims to improve access to care by making it easier for nurses to work across state lines, according to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.
Here are the states that have implemented the compact as of July 28:
Alabama
Arizona
Arkansas
Colorado
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Idaho
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
New Hampshire
New Mexico
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oklahoma
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Virginia
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
States that signed the compact into law, but have not implemented it:
New Jersey (date to be determined)
Ohio (implementation set for Jan. 1, 2023)
Pennsylvania (date to be determined)
Vermont (implementation set for Feb. 1, 2022)