37 states where nurses can earn a multistate license

Thirty-seven states have joined the Nurse Licensure Compact, which allows registered nurses and licensed practical/vocational nurses to practice in person or via telehealth in all participating states under one multistate license.

The compact aims to improve access to care by making it easier for nurses to work across state lines, according to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.

Here are the states that have implemented the compact as of July 28:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

States that signed the compact into law, but have not implemented it:

New Jersey (date to be determined)

Ohio (implementation set for Jan. 1, 2023)

Pennsylvania (date to be determined)

Vermont (implementation set for Feb. 1, 2022)