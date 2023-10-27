146 hospitals, health systems ranked by best compensation for nurses

MIT Sloan Management Review published a "Nursing Satisfaction Index" that shows how nurses at 200 of the largest healthcare employers in the U.S. rate employee experience.

The index is based on an analysis of 150,000 Glassdoor reviews written by nurses working at hospitals and health systems, staffing agencies and other healthcare organizations since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic through June 2023. Each review was evaluated to see whether it mentioned one of 200 topics and whether nurses spoke positively or negatively about the topics, which were ultimately clustered into about two dozen broader themes.

Of those, compensation, workload, toxic culture and organizational support emerged as the most important factors in shaping nurses' overall job satisfaction.

The authors then calculated how highly nurses rated their organization and senior leadership. Scores are expressed as a standard deviation above or below the average for all listed employers.

Hospitals and health systems were rated on a five-point scale. Systems that received negative scores are represented in parentheses.

For the compensation category, researchers analyzed how positively or negatively nurses discussed it in the reviews.

All 146 hospitals and health systems are listed based on how each scored in the nurse satisfaction survey in category of compensation:

Kaiser Permanente in Oakland, Calif. — 3.1

UChicago Medicine — 2.3

Stanford Health Care in Palo Alto Calif. — 2.0

NYU Langone Health in New York City — 2.0

Houston (Texas) Methodist — 1.8

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City — 1.8

Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor — 1.7

NewYork-Presbyterian Healthcare in New York City — 1.6

Sutter Health in Sacramento, Calif. — 1.5

PeaceHealth in Vancouver, Wash. — 1.5

Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, N.Y. — 1.3

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington, D.C. — 1.2

Military Health System in Falls Church, Va. — 1.2

University of California Health in Oakland, Calif. — 1.2

Mount Sinai Health System in New York City — 1.2

Montefiore Einstein in New York City — 1.1

Legacy Health in Portland, Ore. — 1

Fresenius in Waltham, Mass. — 0.9

WakeMed Health and Hospitals in Raleigh, N.C. — 0.9

ChristianaCare in Newark, Del. — 0.9

Riverside Health System in Newport News, Va. — 0.9

HealthPartners in Bloomington, Minn. — 0.8

Geisinger in Danville, Pa. — 0.8

McLaren Health Care in Grand Blanc, Mich. — 0.7

Jefferson Health in Philadelphia — 0.7

Kettering Health in Dayton, Ohio — 0.7

Atlantic Health System in Morris Plains, N.J. — 0.7

Main Line Health in Philadelphia — 0.7

Texas Health Resources in Arlington — 0.7

M Health Fairview in Minneapolis — 0.6

MultiCare Health System in Tacoma, Wash. — 0.6

Hackensack Meridian Health in Edison, N.J. — 0.5

Penn Medicine in Philadelphia — 0.5

ProMedica in Toledo, Ohio — 0.4

Presbyterian Healthcare Services in Albuquerque, N.M. — 0.4

Wellstar Health System in Marietta, Ga. — 0.4

Allina Health in Minneapolis — 0.4

SSM Health in St. Louis — 0.4

HonorHealth in Scottsdale, Ariz. — 0.4

Norton Healthcare in Louisville, Ky. — 0.4

CommonSpirit Health in Chicago — 0.4

BayCare Health System in Tampa, Fla. — 0.4

RWJBarnabas Health in West Orange, N.J. — 0.4

Steward Health Care in Dallas — 0.3

Baptist Health in Louisville, Ky. — 0.3

Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. — 0.3

University Hospitals in Cleveland — 0.2

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System — 0.2

Rush University Medical Center in Chicago — 0.2

Prisma Health in Greenville, S.C. — 0.2

Saint Luke's Health System in St. Louis — 0.2

Novant Health in Winston-Salem, N.C. — 0.2

Baptist Health South Florida in Coral Gables, Fla. — 0.2

Baylor Scott & White Health in Dallas — 0.2

MaineHealth in Portland, Maine — 0.1

UNC Health in Chapel Hills, N.C. — 0.1

Advocate Aurora Health in Downers Grove, Ill. — 0.1

OhioHealth in Columbus — 0.1

University of Texas Health System in Houston — 0.1

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System — 0.1

SentaraHealth in Norfolk, Va. — 0

Henry Ford Health in Detroit — 0

AdventHealth in Altamonte Springs, Fla. — 0

OSF HealthCare in Peoria, Ill. — 0

Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston — (0.1)

University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics in Salt Lake City — (0.1)

Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles — (0.1)

Scripps Health in San Diego, Calif. — (0.1)

West Virginia University Health System in Morgantown — (0.1)

Cone Health in Greensboro, N.C. — (0.1)

Tenet Healthcare in Dallas — (0.2)

Lee Health in Fort Myers, Fla. — (0.2)

Northside Hospital in Atlanta — (0.2)

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare — (0.2)

Beth Israel Lahey Health in Cambridge, Mass. — (0.2)

ECU Health in Greenville, N.C. — (0.2)

Mass General Brigham in Boston — (0.2)

DaVita in Denver — (0.3)

UW Medicine in Seattle — (0.3)

UCHealth in Denver — (0.3)

University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City — (0.3)

MedStar Health in Columbia, Md. — (0.3)

Bon Secours Mercy Health in Cincinnati — (0.3)

Trinity Health in Livonia, Mich. — (0.3)

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, Tenn. — (0.3)

UnityPoint Health in Des Moines, Iowa — (0.3)

Baptist Memorial Health Care in Memphis, Tenn. — (0.3)

Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta — (0.3)

University of Florida Health in Gainesville — (0.4)

Emory Healthcare in Atlanta — (0.4)

Texas Children's Hospital in Houston — (0.4)

Lehigh Valley Health Network in Allentown, Pa. — (0.4)

Banner Health in Phoenix — (0.4)

BJC HealthCare in St. Louis — (0.4)

Adventist Health in Roseville, Calif. — (0.5)

Corewell Health in Grand Rapids, Mich. — (0.5)

Franciscan Health in Mishawaka, Ind. — (0.5)

Providence Swedish (Providence) in Seattle — (0.5)

Ascension in St. Louis — (0.5)

Methodist Health System in Dallas — (0.5)

Universal Health Services in King of Prussia, Pa. — (0.6)

Orlando (Fla.) Health — (0.6)

St. Luke's Health System in Boise, Idaho — (0.6)

Inova in Falls Church, Va. — (0.6)

University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center — (0.6)

Froedtert Health in Milwaukee, Wis. — (0.6)

Cleveland Clinic — (0.6)

HCA Healthcare in Nashville, Tenn. — (0.7)

NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, Ill. — (0.7)

Providence Swedish (Swedish) in Seattle — (0.7)

University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore — (0.8)

Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, Va. — (0.8)

UAB Medicine in Birmingham, Ala. — (0.9)

Intermountain Health in Salt Lake City — (0.9)

Sharp Healthcare in San Diego, Calif. — (0.9)

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital — (0.9)

Lifepoint Health in Brentwood, Tenn. — (0.9)

Community Health Systems in Franklin, Tenn. — (1)

Northwestern Medicine in Chicago — (1)

Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Fla. — (1)

Lifespan Health System in Providence, R.I. — (1)

NYC Health + Hospitals — (1.1)

St. Luke's University Health Network in Bethlehem, Pa. — (1.1)

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — (1.1)

Ochsner Health in New Orleans — (1.3)

Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. — (1.3)

Cape Fear Valley Health System in Fayetteville, N.C. — (1.4)

PIH Health in Whittier, Calif. — (1.4)

Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas — (1.4)

MUSC Health in Charleston, S.C. — (1.5)

Duke University Health System in Durham, N.C. — (1.5)

Renown Health in Reno, Nev. — (1.5)

Christus Health in Irving, Texas — (1.5)

Denver Health — (1.6)

Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, S.D. — (1.6)

Integris Health in Oklahoma City — (1.6)

The Johns Hopkins Health System in Baltimore — (1.8)

Indiana University Health in Indianapolis — (1.8)

LA County Dept. of Health Services in Los Angeles — (1.8)

Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center — (2)

Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital — (2.1)

SUNY Health in Albany, N.Y. — (2.1)

Ballad Health in Johnson City, Tenn. — (2.1)

Prime Healthcare Services in Ontario, Calif. — (2.3)

Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health — (2.6)

View the full list of comprehensive ratings by nurse satisfaction here.