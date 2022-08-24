12 recent moves from nurses unions

Here are 12 moves from nurses unions across the country that Becker's has covered since Aug. 3:

1. Members of the National Nurses Organizing Committee plan to hold a rally Aug. 25 at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., to protest what they say is the hospital's failure to address chronic short staffing that jeopardizes patient safety.

2. Members of the Michigan Nurses Association will vote from Aug. 27 through Sept. 2 on whether to authorize nurse negotiation leaders to call a strike at Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan.

3. Nurses at Portland-based Maine Medical Center have voted to keep the Maine State Nurses Association as their bargaining representative.

4. Healthcare providers from four clinics operated by PeaceHealth in the Eugene, Ore., area have voted in favor of unionization.

5. Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted Aug. 16 to authorize nurse negotiation leaders to call a strike at Essentia Health-Moose Lake (Minn.).

6. Members of the Michigan Nurses Association are accusing the University of Michigan of unlawfully refusing to negotiate over nurses' workloads in its bargaining with the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council.

7. Members of the California Nurses Association at AHMC Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif., said they have taken a vote of no confidence in their hospital administrator, Sarkis Vartanian, BSN.

8. Thousands of members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted Aug. 15 to authorize nurse negotiation leaders to call a strike at hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area.

9. Nurses at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, N.J., have voted to join 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.

10. Members of the Washington State Nurses Association held an informational picket Aug. 9 outside Seattle Children's Hospital for higher wages to retain nurses.

11. A union representing nurses and healthcare workers at Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health said a new payroll system, Workday, has caused payroll errors since the health system implemented it in July.

12. Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association at seven hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports said they have taken a vote of no confidence in their CEOs and other top executives.