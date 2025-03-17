CHS' highest-earning executives in 2024

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems' CEO and CFO saw their total compensation decrease in 2024, according to a proxy statement filed March 12 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CHS reported an operating income of $542 million (4.3% margin) in 2024, down from a $957 million gain (7.7% margin) in 2023.

"We continue to make meaningful progress in key strategic areas, and we were especially pleased with demand for our services and strong same-store volume growth," CEO Tim Hingtgen said in the for-profit health system's Feb. 18 financial report.

Here are CHS' five highest-earning executives in 2024:

1. Tim L. Hingtgen, CEO

Salary: $1.33 million

Restricted stock awards: $1.72 million

Option awards: $438,000

Non-equity incentive plan: $3.23 million

Changes in pension value and non-qualified deferred compensation earnings: $896,801

Other compensation: $21,315

Total 2024 compensation: $7.6 million Total 2023 compensation: $8.3 million

$7.6 million

2. Kevin J. Hammons, President and CFO

Salary: $795,675

Restricted stock awards: $774,900

Option awards: $197,100

Non-equity incentive plan: $1.14 million

Changes in pension value and non-qualified deferred compensation earnings:$547,926

Other compensation: $17,474

Total 2024 compensation: $3.5 million Total 2023 compensation: $3.8 million

$3.5 million

3. Lynn T. Simon, M.D., President, Healthcare Innovation & Chief Medical Officer

Salary: $679,691

Restricted stock awards: $344,400

Option awards: $87,600

Non-equity incentive plan: $815,661

Changes in pension value and non-qualified deferred compensation earnings: $135,405

Other compensation: $36,770

Total 2023 compensation: $2.1 million Total 2024 compensation: $2.1 million



4. Kevin A. Stockton, Executive Vice President of Operations and Development

Salary: $710,000

Restricted stock awards: $344,400

Option awards: $87,600

Non-equity incentive plan: $852,036

Changes in pension value and non-qualified deferred compensation earnings: $162,488

Other compensation: $10,970

Total 2024 compensation: $2.2 million Total 2023 compensation: $1.6 million

$2.2 million

5. Chad A. Campbell, Regional President