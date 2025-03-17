CHS' highest-earning executives in 2024

Andrew Cass -

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems' CEO and CFO saw their total compensation decrease in 2024, according to a proxy statement filed March 12 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

CHS reported an operating income of $542 million (4.3% margin) in 2024, down from a $957 million gain (7.7% margin) in 2023.

"We continue to make meaningful progress in key strategic areas, and we were especially pleased with demand for our services and strong same-store volume growth," CEO Tim Hingtgen said in the for-profit health system's Feb. 18 financial report.

Here are CHS' five highest-earning executives in 2024: 

1. Tim L. Hingtgen, CEO

  • Salary: $1.33 million
  • Restricted stock awards: $1.72 million
  • Option awards: $438,000
  • Non-equity incentive plan: $3.23 million
  • Changes in pension value and non-qualified deferred compensation earnings: $896,801
  • Other compensation: $21,315
  • Total 2024 compensation: $7.6 million 
    • Total 2023 compensation: $8.3 million 

2. Kevin J. Hammons, President and CFO

  • Salary: $795,675
  • Restricted stock awards: $774,900
  • Option awards: $197,100
  • Non-equity incentive plan: $1.14 million
  • Changes in pension value and non-qualified deferred compensation earnings:$547,926
  • Other compensation: $17,474
  • Total 2024 compensation: $3.5 million
    • Total 2023 compensation: $3.8 million

3. Lynn T. Simon, M.D., President, Healthcare Innovation & Chief Medical Officer

  • Salary: $679,691
  • Restricted stock awards: $344,400
  • Option awards: $87,600
  • Non-equity incentive plan: $815,661
  • Changes in pension value and non-qualified deferred compensation earnings: $135,405
  • Other compensation: $36,770
    • Total 2023 compensation: $2.1 millionTotal 2024 compensation: $2.1 million 

4. Kevin A. Stockton, Executive Vice President of Operations and Development

  • Salary: $710,000
  • Restricted stock awards: $344,400
  • Option awards: $87,600
  • Non-equity incentive plan: $852,036
  • Changes in pension value and non-qualified deferred compensation earnings: $162,488
  • Other compensation: $10,970
  • Total 2024 compensation: $2.2 million
    • Total 2023 compensation: $1.6 million

5. Chad A. Campbell, Regional President

  • Salary: $672,000
  • Restricted stock awards: $215,250
  • Option awards: $54,750
  • Non-equity incentive plan: $806,431
  • Changes in pension value and non-qualified deferred compensation earnings: $161,399
  • Other compensation: $15,650
  • Total 2024 compensation: $1.9 million
    • Total 2023 compensation: $1.7 million

Copyright © 2025 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars