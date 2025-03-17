CHS' highest-earning executives in 2024

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems' CEO and CFO saw their total compensation decrease in 2024, according to a proxy statement filed March 12 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
CHS reported an operating income of $542 million (4.3% margin) in 2024, down from a $957 million gain (7.7% margin) in 2023.
"We continue to make meaningful progress in key strategic areas, and we were especially pleased with demand for our services and strong same-store volume growth," CEO Tim Hingtgen said in the for-profit health system's Feb. 18 financial report.
Here are CHS' five highest-earning executives in 2024:
1. Tim L. Hingtgen, CEO
- Salary: $1.33 million
- Restricted stock awards: $1.72 million
- Option awards: $438,000
- Non-equity incentive plan: $3.23 million
- Changes in pension value and non-qualified deferred compensation earnings: $896,801
- Other compensation: $21,315
- Total 2024 compensation: $7.6 million
- Total 2023 compensation: $8.3 million
2. Kevin J. Hammons, President and CFO
- Salary: $795,675
- Restricted stock awards: $774,900
- Option awards: $197,100
- Non-equity incentive plan: $1.14 million
- Changes in pension value and non-qualified deferred compensation earnings:$547,926
- Other compensation: $17,474
- Total 2024 compensation: $3.5 million
- Total 2023 compensation: $3.8 million
3. Lynn T. Simon, M.D., President, Healthcare Innovation & Chief Medical Officer
- Salary: $679,691
- Restricted stock awards: $344,400
- Option awards: $87,600
- Non-equity incentive plan: $815,661
- Changes in pension value and non-qualified deferred compensation earnings: $135,405
- Other compensation: $36,770
-
- Total 2023 compensation: $2.1 millionTotal 2024 compensation: $2.1 million
4. Kevin A. Stockton, Executive Vice President of Operations and Development
- Salary: $710,000
- Restricted stock awards: $344,400
- Option awards: $87,600
- Non-equity incentive plan: $852,036
- Changes in pension value and non-qualified deferred compensation earnings: $162,488
- Other compensation: $10,970
- Total 2024 compensation: $2.2 million
- Total 2023 compensation: $1.6 million
5. Chad A. Campbell, Regional President
- Salary: $672,000
- Restricted stock awards: $215,250
- Option awards: $54,750
- Non-equity incentive plan: $806,431
- Changes in pension value and non-qualified deferred compensation earnings: $161,399
- Other compensation: $15,650
- Total 2024 compensation: $1.9 million
- Total 2023 compensation: $1.7 million