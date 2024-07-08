6 drugs now in shortage

Here are six new shortages, according to drug supply databases from the FDA and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Betaxolol hydrochloride ophthalmic suspension: Novartis Pharmaceuticals discontinued two presentations of the glaucoma medication. The company said the decision is not linked to concerns with manufacturing, product quality, safety or efficacy.

Cathflo Activase (alteplase injection): In late May, Genentech recalled two batches of the drug because of defective stoppers, and now, there is insufficient supply. The therapy is approved to restore function to central venous access devices. Genentech expects the shortage to end in July.

Dexmedetomidine hydrochloride 100 micrograms per milliliter vials for injection: The sedative has four unavailable and eight available presentations. Sagent Pharmaceuticals said supply should normalize in July, and other pharmaceutical companies did not share release dates.

Dorzolamide ophthalmic solution: There is not enough supply for usual ordering of three presentations. Bausch Health predicted its shortage to end in July, and Leading Pharma and Sandoz did not share a release date for the glaucoma therapy.

Insulin aspart protamine and insulin aspart mix: Novo Nordisk has two presentations of the diabetes medication on intermittent back order, and two other presentations are available.

Nystatin oral suspension: Six presentations of the antibiotic are on allocation or back order without resupply dates. No presentations are available at normal supply levels.