Wisconsin suspends provider's license after cancer patient death

Wisconsin suspended the license of a twice-reprimanded physician after allegedly violating board orders and administering unapproved treatments on a stage IV endometrial cancer patient, who died in August.

In early May, the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services suspended the license of Victoria Mondloch, MD, who ran a clinic in Waukesha, Wis., and described herself as an "OB/GYN and wellness physician," according to the department's order.

The allegations state Dr. Mondloch was issued a license to practice medicine in surgery on July 1, 1984, with registration current through Oct. 31, 2023. In 2013, the Wisconsin Medical Examining Board restricted her from obstetrics, performing most gynecological procedures and performing ultrasounds after misdiagnoses.

Eight years later, the board reprimanded her and suspended Dr. Mondloch's license for one week for failing to complete the "required 30 hours of continuing education credits during the 2016-2017 biennium," according to the order.

In this case, the board accused Dr. Mondloch of not referring a patient to a gynecological oncologist, performing an endometrial biopsy — which are all banned actions within previous orders from the board — and administering "non-confirmed and experimental" treatments.

The patient allegedly began seeing Dr. Mondloch in June 2021, and in May 2022, the 66-year-old patient underwent surgery at Froedtert Cancer Center, which confirmed she had stage IVB high grade serous endometrial carcinoma. The next month, Dr. Mondloch discussed "healing bed technology" after Froedtert physicians recommended chemotherapy, the board alleges.

On August 27, the patient died.