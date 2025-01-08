Nurse, CNA charged in West Virginia patient's death

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has filed felony neglect criminal charges against two employees at Terra Alta, W.Va.-based Hopemont Hospital following the death of a non-verbal patient in January 2024.

The MFCU, which investigated and recommended charges in the case, charged Kylah Beard, a certified nursing assistant, and Delilah Clayburn-Hill, a registered nurse, with felony neglect of an incapacitated adult by a caregiver resulting in death, according to a Jan. 8 news release.

Hopemont Hospital is a 98-bed long-term care facility, according to its website.

The investigation determined that on Jan. 4, Ms. Beard helped the victim, 61-year-old Larry Hedrick, into a tub to give him a bath. However, authorities claim she "unreasonably failed" to check the water temperature, allegedly leaving Mr. Hedrick submerged for 47 minutes in 134-degree water.

Exposure to the hot water left Mr. Hedrick with second- and third-degree burns, as well as blisters to his legs and feet. Ms. Clayburn-Hill was allegedly informed of Mr. Hedrick's injuries, but failed to provide appropriate treatment and therapy, "including, but not limited to, the use of pain medication," the release said.

Mr. Hedrick was taken to West Penn Hospital Nursing-Burn Trauma Unit where he died due to his injuries on Jan. 12, 2024.

The MFCU is also investigating alleged actions of others who did not provide Mr. Hedrick with "hands-on" care following the incident.

Becker's has reached out to Hopemont Hospital and will update this story should more information become available.





