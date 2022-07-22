Washington, DC nursing home resident charged in murder of roommate 

A patient atWashington, D.C.-based Deanwood Rehabilitation and Wellness Center was charged July 21 with second-degree murder in the bludgeoning of his 80-year-old roommate with a metal bed rail, The Washington Post reported July 21.

Leon Odoms, 62, was charged with the murder of Dennis Stroy, 80, who died in hospice from complications of blunt force trauma March 20, according to the report. The attack occurred Feb. 21. Mr. Odoms claiming Mr. Stroy attacked him in his sleep, the report stated.

Mr. Odoms is also facing two assault charges in the 2019 stabbings of two people in a similar incident at a group home in Southeast Washington, D.C.

Mr. Odoms has hearings set for the second-degree murder charge on Aug. 18, and March 2024 for the assault charges.