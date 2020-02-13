UPMC, linen service settle lawsuit over mold-related patient deaths

Pittsburgh-based UPMC and linen services provider, Paris Cleaners, have settled a lawsuit filed after a mold crisis led to six patient deaths in 2014 and 2015, according to Trib Live.

The suit was filed by plaintiffs who represent the estates of the six patients who died during hospital stays at three UPMC hospitals in Pittsburgh: Montefiore, Presbyterian and Shadyside. The organ transplant and cancer patients all contracted fungal infections.

The lawsuit includes Paris Cleaners because an internal investigation in January 2017 found that bed linens delivered to a UPMC hospital contained the same type of mold that caused the fungal infections.

The lawsuit accused UPMC and Paris Cleaners of "negligence, medical malpractice and wrongful death," according to the report.

Details of the settlement were not made public.

