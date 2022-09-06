U of Pittsburgh cardiologist loses lawsuit against school over op-ed 

A cardiologist at the University of Pittsburgh lost a civil rights lawsuit Aug. 31 after a judge ruled he did not show the university could be held responsible for adverse employment actions.

Norman Wang, MD, sued his employer, the American Heart Association and the publisher of the association's peer-reviewed medical journal Dec. 16, 2020, claiming he was demoted and slandered after penning an op-ed criticizing affirmative action.

UPMC removed Dr. Wang from his post as director of its clinical cardiac electrophysiology fellowship program in August 2020 after backlash erupted on Twitter about his peer-reviewed article.

The university was dismissed from the case and a telephonic initial case management conference is scheduled for Oct. 5 for the remaining defendants, according to court documents.