Trump signs executive order to end federal benefits for undocumented immigrants 

President Donald Trump has issued an executive order focused on limiting public benefits for undocumented immigrants.

The Feb. 19 order does not specify what kind of benefits would be targeted, but it directs each federal agency to identify programs that currently allow undocumented immigrants to receive federal benefits and to take necessary actions to align under the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996, which generally prohibits nonresidents from obtaining most taxpayer-funded benefits. According to NPR, immigrants who have been granted parole are able to temporarily receive certain benefits such as Medicaid.

The executive order also mandates the enhancement of eligibility verification systems, and for agencies to avoid funding state and local programs that either subsidize illegal immigration or support sanctuary policies.



Several states have expanded Medicaid and other state-funded health benefits to noncitizens in recent years. As of January, 14 states plus D.C. provide state-funded health coverage to children regardless of immigration status. California became the first state to offer Medicaid coverage to all eligible undocumented individuals starting in 2024, committing more than $4 billion annually to the Medi-Cal expansion.