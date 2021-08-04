Trump-commuted healthcare executive inks settlement with feds

The former CEO of a pain clinic chain has agreed to permanent exclusion from Medicare and other federal programs as part of a settlement to resolve a civil lawsuit alleging he submitted false claims to the government, the U.S. Justice Department announced Aug. 3.

John Davis, 43, of Franklin, Tenn., former CEO of Comprehensive Pain Specialists, was convicted in April 2019 of one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and violate the Anti-Kickback Statute and seven counts of violating the Anti-Kickback Statute. He was sentenced to 42 months in prison in July 2020, but his sentence was commuted in January by then-President Donald Trump.

The settlement resolves the civil case, which arose from a whistleblower action filed in 2016. The lawsuit alleged Mr. Davis, Brentwood, Tenn.-based Comprehensive Pain Specialists and other CPS executives submitted false claims for medically unnecessary testing and acupuncture.