Trump administration brings 'public charge' rule battle to Supreme Court

The Justice Department called on the Supreme Court Jan. 13 to lift a nationwide block on the "public charge" rule, which would allow the administration to begin denying immigrants green cards if they have used public benefits like Medicaid, The Hill reports.

Under the rule, the federal government would expand the definition of who qualifies as a public charge. It would allow for the government to deny immigrants permanent residency status if they have used public benefits for 12 months or more in the previous three-year period. Benefits like Medicaid count toward this rule, making it controversial among hospital and medical association leaders. Opponents say the rule could cause people to delay necessary care.

A federal appeals court on Jan. 8 upheld a nationwide injunction on the rule, which was supposed to go into effect last October. The Trump administration wants the Supreme Court to allow implementation of the rule while it makes its way through the legal system.

