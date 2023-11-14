The top 5 regulatory issues burdening medical groups

Medical group leaders overwhelmingly said their overall regulatory burden increased over the past 12 months, according to a Nov. 13 report from the Medical Group Management Association survey.

The MGMA's annual regulatory report surveyed executives from more than 350 group practices, according to the report. Sixty percent of respondents are in practices with fewer than 20 physicians, and 16 percent are in practices with more than 100 physicians. Seventy-five percent of respondents are in independent practices.

Ninety percent of respondents said their overall regulatory burden increased. Less than 1% said it decreased. Ninety-seven percent said a reduction in regulatory burden would allow them to reallocate resources toward patient care.

Here are the five tasks respondents most frequently ranked "very burdensome" or "extremely burdensome."

1. Prior authorization: 89.35%

2. Audits and appeals: 68.23%

3. Medicare Quality Payment Program (MIPS/APMs): 67.19%

4. Surprise billing and good faith estimate requirements: 63.38%

5. Medicare advantage chart audits 61.73%

Read the full report here.