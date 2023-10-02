Texas woman pleads not guilty in nurse impostor case

A 35-year-old Texas woman pleaded not guilty to the allegations that she impersonated a nurse for three years, the Laredo Morning Times reported Sept. 30.

Nora Avila allegedly worked as a nurse at multiple home health companies in the Laredo, Texas, area from January 2017 through December 2019. She allegedly used the license number of a registered nurse who had the same first and last name and told employers she had a degree in nursing. She cared for patients and allegedly was assigned to train future nurses.

Ms. Avila was arrested Sept. 11 on two counts of making false statements related to healthcare matters and one count of aggravated identity theft. She pleaded not guilty and has a final pretrial conference Nov. 7.