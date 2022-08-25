Texas man sentenced to prison for threats to physician who advocated for vaccine

A Texas man has been sentenced to prison for threatening a Maryland physician who had supported the COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Justice Department said Aug. 24.

Scott Eli Harris, 52, of Aubrey, Texas, was sentenced to six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was sentenced after pleading guilty in February to threats transmitted by interstate communication.

Mr. Harris' plea agreement and statements made in connection with the sentencing hearing indicate Mr. Harris sent a threatening message via cell phone to a Maryland physician who advocated for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Justice Department. Prosecutors said Mr. Harris' message contained statements including, "Never going to take your wonder drug. My 12 gauge promises I won't. … I can't wait for the shooting to start." The message also referenced the physician's Asian-American race and national origin. The physician's full name was not disclosed in the Justice Department's announcement.

Becker's has reached out to Dr. Harris' attorney for a statement and will update the story if they respond.