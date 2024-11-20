Texas lawmakers push for exceptions to strict abortion ban: 5 notes

Some Texas lawmakers are moving to amend the state's strict abortion laws by introducing bills that would expand exceptions for doctors to intervene in high-risk pregnancies, ProPublica reported Nov. 19.
The push for these changes follow reports of preventable deaths, where pregnant women were denied timely care due to the state's abortion restrictions.
As lawmakers debate the bills, here are five things to know about the proposed changes:
- Texas lawmakers have introduced new legislation aimed at broadening the state's strict abortion laws. The bills, filed in both the state House and Senate, seek to allow doctors to perform abortions in cases where the physical or mental health of the patient is at risk, or when a fetus is diagnosed with a condition that would prevent survival outside of the womb.
- The legislation comes in the wake of reports detailing the deaths of two pregnant women in Texas who were denied timely care due to the state's restrictive abortion laws. The cases raised alarms about how the current law prevents doctors from providing necessary medical interventions during miscarriages or pregnancy complications.
- Under Texas' existing abortion ban, which includes exceptions for life-threatening conditions and certain pregnancy complications, doctors face several legal consequences including lengthy prison sentences and loss of their medical licenses, if they perform an abortion outside of the law's narrow parameters.
- More than 100 Texas OB-GYNs signed a letter calling for changes to the law, stating that it restricts their ability to provide quality care and puts patients in danger. The doctors argue that the law's ambiguity has led to a chilling effect, with physicians reluctant to offer treatment for fear of legal repercussions.
- While the new bills have garnered support from many healthcare professionals and advocates, some lawmakers, including state Sen. Bryan Hughes, who authored Texas' recent abortion bans, told the news outlet that the current exceptions are clear and adequate. Mr. Hughes has publicly defended the law, saying it allows doctors to act in medical emergencies, according to the ProPublica report.