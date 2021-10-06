Suspect in Philadelphia hospital shooting charged with murder

The man suspected of shooting and killing a co-worker at Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and then wounding two officers in a shootout with police is facing multiple charges, Fox 29 reported Oct. 5.

The suspected shooter, 55-year-old male nursing assistant Stacey Hayes, was charged with murder in the death of Anrae James, a 43-year-old male certified nursing assistant who was pronounced dead shortly after he was shot at the hospital after midnight Oct. 4, according to the report.

News station WHYY reported that Mr. Hayes also faces attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other related charges.

According to police, Mr. Hayes fatally shot his co-worker on the ninth floor of the hospital before driving off in a U-Haul van. Police said they eventually located Mr. Hayes and got into a shootout with him near Parkside Avenue in West Philadelphia. Two Philadelphia police officers were wounded during the shootout, as was Mr. Hayes, who was wearing body armor and had weapons with him. As of Oct. 5, one of the officers remained hospitalized, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Police said Mr. Hayes also remained hospitalized Oct. 5.

Police said they continue to investigate the hospital shooting and are trying to learn more about a motive behind the incident, according to the Inquirer.

Jefferson Health spokesperson John Brand, in a statement emailed to Becker's, said the hospital is offering counseling support for employees and patients and will continue to work closely with law enforcement during their investigation.