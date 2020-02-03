Supreme Court should wait to decide ACA lawsuit, plaintiffs say

Republican-led states want the Supreme Court to wait on deciding the fate of the ACA until a lower court finishes its ruling in the case, The Hill reports.

The Trump administration is expected to echo this sentiment, according to the report.

Democratic-led states involved in the lawsuit brought the case to the Supreme Court, asking for expedited review by the end of this term. The Court denied the motion to fast-track a review but has not yet said if it will take up the case on a different timeline.

The lawsuit was filed by Republican-led states and seeks to dismantle the healthcare law via the individual mandate. It alleges the mandate is unconstitutional and inseverable from the rest of the ACA. The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the mandate unconstitutional in December, but sent the remainder of the case — determining if the mandate is severable from the law — back to a lower court to decide. Republican-led states believe the Supreme Court review should wait until after the lower court completes its review.

