Supreme Court rejects Biden administration's appeal to allow emergency abortions in Texas

The U.S. Supreme Court in an Oct. 7 ruling declined to hear an appeal from the Biden administration that sought to enforce federal guidance in Texas that requires hospitals to perform abortions in emergency cases.

The Justice Department had filed an appeal to a lower court's decision that said the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act does not cover emergency abortions in Texas. The Supreme Court's Oct. 7 decision means the lower court's previous ruling stands.

Four notes: