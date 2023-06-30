'Strongest in the country' hospital price transparency bill moves forward in Ohio

The Ohio House of Representatives passed H.B. 49, a bill designed to increase hospital price transparency, by a vote of 90-5.

The bill "requires each hospital to maintain and make public a list of all standard charges for all hospital items or services."

PatientRightsAdvocacy.org, a nonprofit pushing for hospital transparency, told The Center Square that the bill would be the strongest in the country.

The Ohio Hospital Association opposed the bill. The association worries that the bill would create confusion and duplicate federal laws.