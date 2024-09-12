Researcher awarded $3.8M in discrimination suit against U of Alabama at Birmingham

A former cancer research scientist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham has been awarded $3.8 million for harassment and discrimination she said she experienced while employed at the university's medical school, AL.com reported Sept. 10.

Fariba Moeinpour, an Iranian-born scientist, worked at a UAB lab between 2011 and 2020. She filed a federal lawsuit in 2021 in the Northern District of Alabama. She claimed that during her time at UAB, racial slurs were directed at her and she was stalked and physically attacked.



"[Ms.] Moeinpour said she complained to her boss and to human resources but was ignored," the AL.com report said.



A federal jury awarded Ms. Moeinour $3 million in damages to be paid by the university. In addition, a former co-worker of Ms. Moeinour's named in the lawsuit has been ordered to pay her $825,0000 in damages, according to AL.com.



"UAB does not tolerate harassment, retaliation or discrimination of any kind. We are committed to our values, which include integrity, respect and collaboration, and work to cultivate an environment where all members of our community feel welcome, safe and supported," a UAB spokesperson told Becker's. "We respectfully disagree with the verdict in this case involving former employees, and we are considering next steps."



