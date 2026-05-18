Providence, Compassus JV cleared to move forward in Oregon

The Oregon Health Authority has approved, with conditions, Renton, Wash.-based Providence’s plan to operate its home care joint venture with Compassus in the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to Becker’s May 18.

Providence first announced its joint venture with Compassus, a Brentwood, Tenn.-based home health provider in 2024. Overall, the joint venture will comprise 24 home health locations across Alaska, California, Oregon, and Washington, and 17 hospice and palliative care sites in Alaska, California, Oregon, Texas and Washington. Providence at Home with Compassus launched the first phase of its joint venture last year.

In Oregon, OHA is requiring the joint venture to meet conditions that mirror commitments the organizations previously made in state filings, according to the spokesperson. Those conditions include requiring the joint venture to invest $30 million in Oregon home health and hospice operations over five years. The joint venture also must continue Providence Home Health & Hospice’s community benefit programs in the state.

OHA developed the conditions after considering more than 250 public comments, findings from its detailed analyses and input from outside expert advisors. OHA will conduct follow-up reviews one, two and five years after the transaction’s approval to monitor compliance and assess the deal’s effect on healthcare costs, quality of care, access to care and health equity.

Members of the public have until May 30 to submit objections to the deal, according to the report.

A Providence spokesperson said the transaction is expected to be completed this fall and will cover all of Providence’s home health operations in Oregon.

“Providence at Home with Compassus is the pathway to ensuring continued access to home health and hospice services for thousands of Oregonians annually,” the spokesperson said. “Our organizations have worked in good faith with the Oregon Health Authority for more than one year and are confident the agreed-upon terms for this 50/50 joint venture will meet the needs of our caregivers and community.”

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