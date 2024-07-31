Oregon hospital cleared of immediate jeopardy, investigation ongoing

CMS told Salem-based Oregon State Hospital leaders that the hospital is no longer in immediate jeopardy, Fox12 Oregon reported July 31.

The hospital received a second immediate jeopardy warning this year after the death of a patient. On May 24, a patient was last observed alive four and a half hours before staff found them unresponsive in their room. State police are investigating. The official cause of death has not been released, but state police and hospital staff said the patient died of a suspected fentanyl overdose. CMS cited the hospital with immediate jeopardy after it determined the hospital failed to ensure the patient's safety.

In July, police began investigating how illicit drugs are reaching patients at Oregon State Hospital after preliminary screenings found at least two patients at the psychiatric facility tested positive for drugs. One patient tested positive for suboxone, which contains buprenorphine, and another tested positive for methamphetamines. Buprenorphine is a synthetic opioid used to treat pain and opioid use disorder, though it carries a high risk for addiction and dependence.

The hospital has instituted updated procedures for completing and documenting viability checks.

The investigation by police and CMS is still ongoing. Although CMS told leaders the immediate jeopardy warning is removed, the agency still needs to release an official statement of the hospital's deficiencies and the removal of the status does not change the termination track the hospital is on, according to the report.