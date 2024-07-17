Police investigate flow of illicit drugs at Oregon hospital

Police are investigating how illicit drugs are reaching patients at Oregon State Hospital after preliminary screenings found at least two patients at the psychiatric facility tested positive for drugs, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported July 16.

In an email to staff obtained by local news outlets, Sara Walker, MD, interim superintendent and chief medical officer of the Salem-based hospital, said evidence suggests illicit drugs "may have come in through the mail" and that Oregon State Police are investigating.

In the July 12 email, Dr. Walker said "multiple patients" were found to have amphetamines and buprenorphine in their systems after preliminary drug screens, which were performed after staff noticed changes in their behavior. One patient tested positive for suboxone, which contains buprenorphine, and another tested positive for methamphetamines. Buprenorphine is a synthetic opioid used to treat pain and opioid use disorder, though it carries a high risk for addiction and dependence.

Dr. Walker's email confirmed additional tests "have been sent out for confirmation and drug verification," but hospital officials declined to say how many test results are pending, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting. For now, the facility is holding the mail of patients involved, and a spokesperson said mail handling policies are being reviewed.

Per the hospital's current policy, staff members are permitted to open mail in front of patients when they believe it may contain contraband.

"The intent is not to obstruct patients getting mail, and we also need to ensure that what they receive is safe," a spokesperson told the news outlet.

News of the police investigation comes after a patient's death in May, suspected to be caused by a fentanyl overdose. After that incident, the hospital paused in-person visits. A spokesperson said the visit pause remains in place as the facility works to revise visitor screening protocols and policies for how staff monitor visits.