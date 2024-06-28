Optum to pay $20M to settle improper prescription allegations

OptumRx will pay $20 million to settle allegations it improperly dispensed some opioid medications, the Justice Department said June 27.

The settlement resolves an investigation into if OptumRx improperly filled certain opioid prescriptions between 2013 and 2015. The Justice Department alleged the pharmaceutical benefit manager improperly dispensed opioids in combination with other drugs, including benzodiazepines and muscle relaxants, from its mail-order pharmacy operations in Carlsbad, Calif.

Opioids prescribed alongside benzodiazepines and muscle relaxants are commonly referred to as "trinity" prescriptions. These prescriptions raise red flags that the drugs may not be for legitimate medical use, and could lead to the diversion of controlled substances, the Justice Department said. In its investigation, the department alleged OptumRx dispensed trinity prescriptions without resolving red flags.

OptumRx does not admit liability as part of the settlement. The company has instituted policies to reduce the number, dose and duration of opioids distributed, according to the Justice Department, and instituted more robust procedures to identify prescriptions for dangerous combinations of drugs or doses. Optum closed its Carlsbad mail-order operations during the course of the investigation, according to the Justice Department.

OptumRx is a pharmaceutical benefit manager owned by UnitedHealth Group.

