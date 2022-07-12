Nurse, paramedic stabbed at SSM Health hospital

A nurse and paramedic were stabbed July 11 inside SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Mo., according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Video surveillance shows a woman stabbing two people before several bystanders restrained her, according to court documents. St. Louis-based SSM Health said its hospital security team and local police quickly responded and took the suspect into custody. Both victims had serious injuries.

The alleged assailant, Jimissa Rivers, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. She is being held in St. Louis County on a $2 million cash bond, according to the Post-Dispatch.

"We are deeply saddened and shaken by the tragic incident," SSM Health said in a statement to Becker's, adding that it is providing "appropriate medical, mental health and pastoral care" for the affected individuals.

"Our priority is the health and safety of all our team members, patients and the community we serve," the health system said. "As we continue to gather information and partner with the police in their investigation, we will provide updates as appropriate."