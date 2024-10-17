Northwestern sues Moderna for alleged patent infringement in COVID shots

Moderna is facing allegations that it misused innovations from researchers at Northwestern University to develop its mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which became widely available to the public in 2021 to combat the pandemic.

The Evanston, Ill.-based university filed a lawsuit Oct. 16 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, claiming the drugmaker used lipid nanoparticle technology created by Northwestern researchers in its Spikevax shops. The complaint alleges that the specific lipid nanoparticles used in Moderna's vaccine are nearly identical to the synthetic particles developed by its researchers, which enabled the safe delivery of mRNA into human cells.

"Moderna could not have achieved this rapid progress in its vaccine, Spikevax, without appropriating the technological breakthroughs of prior researchers," the complaint said.

Northwestern is seeking damages for the alleged infringement but is not requesting injunctive relief, meaning it is not seeking to block the continued sale of the vaccines.

In a statement to Bloomberg Law, a Moderna spokesperson said the company is "aware of the litigation and will defend ourselves against these claims."